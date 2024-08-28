Demonstration for sea plane operations will begin from Prakasam Barrage: Minister

Sea plane activity will soon pick up pace in the country and in the State, and its first demonstration will be held in Krishna river over Prakasam Barrage in October, said Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu.

Addressing the mediapersons outside TDP party office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, after attending the public grievance meeting along with Minister Vasamsetti Subhash, Piler MLA Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and others, Mr. Rammohan Naidu said it was only recently that guidelines regarding sea plane operations in the country were issued. “The demo will be held at Prakasam Barrage for the first time. From there, it will go to Srisailam and then to the other parts of the country. We have a route map for this,” the Minister said.

Later, talking about the development of airports in Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said increased airport activity was linked to development of the State. “We are conducting surveys in the State to identify locations where we can develop airports and at the same time also focusing on capacity building of existing airports,” the Minister said, recalling that Chief Miniser N. Chandrababu Naidu had recently come to the Civil Aviation Ministry’s office in New Delhi to discuss the plans.

He said after he took charge as the Union Minister, connectivity from Vijayawada has been extended to new places, including Bengaluru and Mumbai. He said efforts are being made to complete the new terminal building at the Vijayawada Airport within a year. “In Visakhapatnam airport, the footfall of passengers has increased by 20,000 every month since May. That is itself a proof of increased economic activity,” the Minister said.

Later, talking about the grievance redressal system, he said that after the TDP-led NDA government came to power in the State, the issues of people are being addressed promptly. Every politician, Minister and MLA attends the grievance meetings on a roster basis so that they can listen to public issues and address them immediately.

“People voted us to power with a huge majority and now it is our responsibility to listen to their problems and address them by passing on the information to the Collector and district officials concerned. It is good that people from across the State are coming to the party office to get them issues resolved,” the Union Minister said, while lauding the Chief Minister for coming up with the idea, and said a grievance cell is also set up at the party office.