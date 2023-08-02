Demonstration against NEP-2020 on Sept. 13 in New Delhi

August 02, 2023 06:39 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO) and Joint Forum for Movement on Education (JFME) have planned to organise a massive demonstration in New Delhi on September 13 demanding the withdrawal of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and an end to the ad-hocism in the system of education.

AIFUCTO general Secretary Arun Kumar said on Tuesday that NEP-2020 had been imposed without consulting either Parliament or the State governments and that it was an attempt to centralise, corporatise, commercialise and communalise the system of education.

The two organisations also appealed to the Central government to not impose common syllabus, Common University Entrance Test(CUET) and blended mode of learning across the country. He said services of ad-hoc/part-time/guest teachers/ contractual/block grant employees should be regularised and that they should be given dignified salaries and pension, gratuity etc.

