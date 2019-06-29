‘Demolition should have begun from Naidu’s house’

The BJP has nothing to say if the State government removes all the unauthorised buildings from the banks of the Krishna, according to party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana.

The party would have been happier had the government begun the demolition drive from the rented house of Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, the BJP leader said while addressing the media here on Friday.

We were not for protecting any wrongdoer, even if he/she was from the BJP, he said.

“Had they demolished all private buildings first and left the Praja Vedika for some public use such as a hospital for the poor, we would have appreciated. Public money has gone down the drain,” Mr. Lakshminarayana added.

A number of TDP, YSRCP and Congress leaders joined the BJP on Friday, and the party would continue to welcome all those wanting to join it. Our aim was to strengthen the party’s base in all the districts of the State, he said, and added that meetings were held in every major town to chalk out strategies for completing the membership target.

‘SCS a myth’

Referring to the Special Category Status (SCS), Mr. Lakshminarayana said it was a myth and people were being hoodwinked by all the parties by promising to get the status.

The SCS would have brought the State only ₹5,000 crore. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned ₹16,000 crore, he claimed.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu, despite getting help from the Centre, devoted his time in criticising it and maligning its image.

He advised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to waste his time harping on SCS and keep people in a state of illusion over it.