Demolition of historical Three Lamps tower sparks protests in Vizianagaram

Unexpected demolition of historical Three Lamps tower located near Sri Pyditalli Ammavari temple sparked wide spread agitation in the fort city on May 23.

The structure, believed to have been in existence since 1860, is one of the iconic symbols of Vizianagaram. The structure, a source of light during night time for those travelling between fort junction and Pool Bagh area, had become a major junction as another road led to clock tower junction.

Vizianagaram municipal authorities reportedly demolished the structure as part of the “development efforts” of the city and widening of the roads.

Telugu Desam Party, CPI, Aam Admi Party, Lok Satta and various organisations registered their protest and strongly condemned the municipal authorities’ demolition drive. .

“We must protect heritage structures like the Three Lamps tower, clock tower and music college, which depict the great history of Vizianagaram. But YSRCP government is trying to remove all these structures. All heritage lovers and general public should show unity in preserving these historical symbols,” said former Union Minister P..Ashok Gajapathi Raju, while addressing a media conference on the morning of May 23.

TDP leader and Mr..Raju’s daughter Aditigajapathi Raju, along with party leaders, organised a protest at the structure.

CPI leader Bugata Ashok, Lok Satta party State executive president Bhisetti Babji and Aam Admi Party district convener K. Dayanand organised protests separately while demanding an inquiry over the issue.

Heritage lover and Vizianagaram resident J. Adinarayana urged all cultural organisations to hold a joint meeting to chalk out an action plan. He urged the Archaeology department to take action against officials who ordered its demolition without consulting experts.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal has reportedly directed the municipal authorities to submit a report on the demolition of the structure.