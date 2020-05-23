Andhra Pradesh

Demolition of historical Three Lamps tower sparks protests in Vizianagaram

The Three Lamps tower, demolished by the Vizianagaram municipality, is believed to have been in existence since 1860.

The Three Lamps tower, demolished by the Vizianagaram municipality, is believed to have been in existence since 1860.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The structure, believed to have been in existence since 1860, was one of the iconic symbols of Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.

Unexpected demolition of historical Three Lamps tower located near Sri Pyditalli Ammavari temple sparked wide spread agitation in the fort city on May 23.

The structure, believed to have been in existence since 1860, is one of the iconic symbols of Vizianagaram. The structure, a source of light during night time for those travelling between fort junction and Pool Bagh area, had become a major junction as another road led to clock tower junction.

Vizianagaram municipal authorities reportedly demolished the structure as part of the “development efforts” of the city and widening of the roads.

Telugu Desam Party, CPI, Aam Admi Party, Lok Satta and various organisations registered their protest and strongly condemned the municipal authorities’ demolition drive. .

“We must protect heritage structures like the Three Lamps tower, clock tower and music college, which depict the great history of Vizianagaram. But YSRCP government is trying to remove all these structures. All heritage lovers and general public should show unity in preserving these historical symbols,” said former Union Minister P..Ashok Gajapathi Raju, while addressing a media conference on the morning of May 23.

TDP leader and Mr..Raju’s daughter Aditigajapathi Raju, along with party leaders, organised a protest at the structure.

CPI leader Bugata Ashok, Lok Satta party State executive president Bhisetti Babji and Aam Admi Party district convener K. Dayanand organised protests separately while demanding an inquiry over the issue.

Heritage lover and Vizianagaram resident J. Adinarayana urged all cultural organisations to hold a joint meeting to chalk out an action plan. He urged the Archaeology department to take action against officials who ordered its demolition without consulting experts.

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal has reportedly directed the municipal authorities to submit a report on the demolition of the structure.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 1:22:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/demolition-of-historical-three-lamps-tower-sparks-protests-in-vizianagaram/article31657022.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY