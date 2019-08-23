Demolition of guest house owned by Ganta’s daughter put on hold

The demolition of the guest house belonging to TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s daughter at Bheemunipatnam has been put on hold as the owner managed to obtain a stay from the High Court on the GVMC’s notice.

The stay was obtained overnight even before the 24-hour notice period expired on Friday night.

Mild tension prevailed at Bheemunipatnam late on Thursday night as the GVMC officials tried to serve the notice on the guest house. Party workers assembled there to stop the GVMC officials from doing so.

The building is in the name of P. Sai Pujitha, who is the daughter of Mr. Srinivasa Rao. The land was purchased by Ms. Sai Pujitha on October 28, 2016, from Kancharla Ravindranath. A G-plus-two RCC roof building was built in an extent over 2,900 sq yds.

‘CRZ norms violated’

As per the GVMC notice, the building was constructed in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, and hence the regularisation plan submitted by the owner was rejected.

The notice clearly stated that the building would be demolished within 24 hours, as the appeal filed by the owner before the Appellate Authority of the GVMC was rejected. “The owners had obtained a stay from the court on July 13, as the appeal was pending before the Appellate Authority. Now that the Appellate Authority has rejected the plea, we have served the notice on Thursday,” said a senior GVMC official.

The demolition notice came on the heels of a similar one served on the wife of former Anakapalle TDP MLA Peela Govind Satyanarayana for a building in her name at Dwarakanagar in the city. Demolition was stopped midway after Mr. Satyanarayana obtained a stay from the court . However, 75% of the building was demolished by then. It is learnt that Ms. Pujitha has been able to get the stay by moving the House Committee. The TDP leaders, however, are crying foul. Only buildings belonging to the TDP leaders are being targeted by the YSRCP government, they allege.