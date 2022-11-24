Demolition drive: Andhra Pradesh HC imposes costs on Ippatam residents villagers for misleading it

November 24, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on each one of 14 residents of Ippatam village in Tadepalli Mandal of Guntur district whose plea for imposing a stay on the demolition of their houses purportedly for road widening was conceded earlier, for misleading it in the matter.

While disposing of the lunch motion petition filed by the residents, whom it summoned during the last hearing two days ago, the court observed that it had granted a stay on the basis of claims made by them, but they apparently concealed the fact that the officials of Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation issued prior notices to them for demolition.

Taking cognisance of a submission made by petitioners’ counsel, that notices were indeed served, the court ordered that each one of them should pay ₹1 lakh for keeping it in the dark about the notices related to demolition which it had temporarily stayed.