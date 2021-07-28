‘Demolish illegal aqua ponds around Antarvedi temple’

KAKINADA

28 July 2021 23:58 IST

Human Rights Forum (Andhra Pradesh) State secretary Y. Rajesh on Wednesday sought the demolition of illegal aquaculture ponds at Moolagondi and Antarvedi temple surroundings in Sakhinetipalli mandal in East Godavari district, in order to prevent disturbance to the adjoining mangroves and groundwater table.

Mr. Rajesh, accompanied by HRF members, conducted a field-level investigation on Wednesday during which they inspected the illegal aqua ponds that were dug up at Moolagondi and Antarvedi temple surroundings, and Kara village in Sakhinetipalli mandal.

“The district-level committee on aquaculture should demolish the illegal aqua ponds that pose a threat to the adjacent mangrove cover and the groundwater table,” Mr. Rajesh said. HRF district president Mutyala Srinivas was present.