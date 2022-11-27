Democracy under attack in Andhra Pradesh: K. Laxman

November 27, 2022 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government promised a lot to the Backward Classes but it took policy decisions that actually harmed their interests

V. Raghavendra

BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman said democracy was under attack in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and the government was mired in corruption.

He alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government promised a lot to the Backward Classes (BCs) but it took policy decisions that actually harmed their interests.

Addressing media persons along with BJP State president Somu Veerraju at Eluru on November 27, Mr. Laxman said the world was looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership with great appreciation.

It was under Mr. Modi’s stewardship that the economy recovered from a crisis that initially seemed to be impossible to grapple with.

Mr. Laxman said the Central Government provided huge sums for the development of A.P., which no previous dispensation could match. But, various projects could not be taken forward due to the State Government’s failure in giving land and its share of funds.

The Centre provided grants amounting to ₹6,138 crore to A.P. from the year 2021.

Regional parties in India were doing selfish politics, the ruling YSR Congress in A.P. was no exception, Mr. Laxman added.

