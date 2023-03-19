Demands for grants amounting to ₹88,387 crore passed in Assembly

March 19, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed demands for grants to nine departments amounting to about ₹88,387 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

The BC Welfare Department had the largest grant of ₹34,594 crore. It was followed by Water Resources - ₹11,922 crore (major and medium irrigation - ₹11,079 crore and minor irrigation - ₹843 crore); Social Welfare - ₹10,388 crore; Roads and Buildings - ₹9,165 crore; Energy - ₹6,555 crore; Housing - ₹6,291 crore; Tribal Welfare - ₹4,123 crore; Women, Child and Disabled Welfare ₹3,951 crore; and Minorities Welfare - ₹2,240 crore.

Saturday was the first day of voting on the demands for grants in the current budget session of the Assembly.

It was a smooth affair as there were no TDP MLAs in the House to confront their counterparts in the YSR Congress Party as they were expelled during the Question Hour in the morning.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam suspended them when they staged a protest against the Chief Minister’s visit to New Delhi on March 17 saying that the government owed an explanation for it.

