ADVERTISEMENT

Demands for grants amounting to ₹88,387 crore passed in Assembly

March 19, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday passed demands for grants to nine departments amounting to about ₹88,387 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

The BC Welfare Department had the largest grant of ₹34,594 crore. It was followed by Water Resources - ₹11,922 crore (major and medium irrigation - ₹11,079 crore and minor irrigation - ₹843 crore); Social Welfare - ₹10,388 crore; Roads and Buildings - ₹9,165 crore; Energy - ₹6,555 crore; Housing - ₹6,291 crore; Tribal Welfare - ₹4,123 crore; Women, Child and Disabled Welfare ₹3,951 crore; and Minorities Welfare - ₹2,240 crore.

Saturday was the first day of voting on the demands for grants in the current budget session of the Assembly. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a smooth affair as there were no TDP MLAs in the House to confront their counterparts in the YSR Congress Party as they were expelled during the Question Hour in the morning.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam suspended them when they staged a protest against the Chief Minister’s visit to New Delhi on March 17 saying that the government owed an explanation for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US