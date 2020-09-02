Demand to scrap CPS gets louder

Raising voice: Government employees staging a protest in Ongole on Tuesday.

SRIKKAULAM/ongole

02 September 2020 08:33 IST

NGOs urge govt. to restore old pension scheme

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu on Tuesday asked the State government to reveal S.P. Tucker Committee report on the Contributory Pension Scheme. He alleged that the committee had expressed concern over the lack of social security for the employees in the CPS system and recommended restoration of the old pension scheme.

The association organised a protest at Potti Sreeramulu junction to mount pressure on the government to scrap the CPS in the State. Speaking on the occasion, leaders of the association said the government appointed the committee two years ago but failed to do justice to the employees who joined the service after 2003. Association leaders Hanumanthu Sairam and R. Venugopal said that many talented persons were not interested in joining the government services due to lack of social security.

APTF protest

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation State associate president Sannasetti Rajasekhar said that over 1.86 lakh employees had become victims of the CPS rules and regulations.

APTF leaders organised agitation at Srikakulam Collector’s office and raised slogans against the government over delay in restoration of the old pension system. APTF district association president Kaviti Paparao and general secretary T. Chalapati Rao vowed to intensify the struggle to get justice for employees in spite of the COVID-19 threat.

In Ongole, members of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association(APGEA) staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Tuesday urging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to scrap the ‘anti-employee’ Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS).

Unmindful of the steady drizzle, the employees led by APGEA Prakasam district president Vinukonda Raja Rao came in a procession to the Collectorate shouting slogans in support of their demand for reverting to the Old Pension Scheme(OPS).