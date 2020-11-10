Demand to make Palasa new district headquarters

‘The town is a major economic hub in the region’

As the State government is planning to carve create new districts, residents of Palasa are demanding that their town be made a new district. According to them, Palasa is a major economic hub in Srikakulam district, ensuring huge tax revenue from North Andhra region.

Palasa is known as one of the biggest cashew markets. It has good rail and road connectivity. It is centrally located and easy access for the people of Tekkali, Patapatnam, Sompeta, Itchapuram and other towns. Currently, people from Itchapuram are forced to travel nearly 110 km to reach the district headquarters of Srikakulam.

District officials are unable to travel long distances to places such as Itchapuram, Sompeta, Palasa and other places. Palasa Cashew Manufacturing Association president Malla Srinivasa Rao said the government should consider Palasa as new district headquarters since there would be more economic activity with proposed Bhavanapadu sea port.

“Palasa-Kasibugga twin towns have good infrastructure although Tekkali is the headquarters for the Revenue Division. Creation of Palasa as new district will lead to establishment of many offices and attract new investments. It leads to creation of jobs for people living in surrounding areas,” he added.

Social Worker Duvvada Jeeviteswara Rao said Palasa would be the right choice for the new district if bifurcation of Srikakulam district was inevitable. “The entire development has been focussed towards southern part of Srikakulam district. All pharmaceutical industries and others were established in Pydibhimavaram industrial zone which is part of Vizianagaram Parliament constituency although it comes under Srikakulam jurisdiction. Now, it is the time the government to focussed on the development of Palasa which will ensure overall development of Srikakulam district,” he said.

Demand for Tekkali

Tekkali Constituency BJP in-charge Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar said Tekkali Revenue Division needed to be announced as new district since its development had been neglected in the last five decades.

“Palasa is already a developed area. So its further growth is limited. The government should consider Tekkali as new district headquarters if it wants to create new districts,” he added. Almost all political parties and organisations have planned to submit their petitions to the government when it would seek the opinions officially.