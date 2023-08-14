Demand to include freedom fighter Tammanna Dora’s life in Andhra Pradesh textbooks gains momentum

August 14, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - BANDAPALLI (ASR DISTRICT)

Tribespeople, representatives of various local bodies and tribal-rights activists on Monday demanded that the history of Koya tribal freedom fighter Tammanna Dora, who led the first Rampa Rebellion (1839-48) against the British, be included in Andhra Pradesh textbooks.

Many people visited members of the three generations of Tammanna Dora’s family at his native vilalge of Bandapalli near Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Bandapalli grama pachanayat sarpanch Karam Swami Dora presided over the meeting.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Tammanna Dora led the first Rampa Rebellion against the British for appointing Manasabdars over the Muttadars (village head). He was supported by other Muttadars in the Godavari agency.

On Monday, tribepeople under the aegis of NGO Adivasi Mahasabha decided to persuade the State government to include Tammanna Dora’s life in textbooks. Legal adviser to Adivasi Mahasabha Ainavarapu Suryanarayana said the life of Tammanna Dora should be popularised as he played a greater role in the freedom struggle in the Godavari agency. “We also demand that a new district, proposed to be carved out of the ASR district, be named after Tammanna Dora,” added Mr. Suryanarayana.

The descendants of Tammanna Dora were felicitated during the meeting. MPTCs Muchika Saibabu Dora and Vamsi Krishna Dora and other tribal leaders were present.