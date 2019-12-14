Demand to extend ‘Vaikunta Dwara’ darshanam at Tirumala grows louder

The demand from the pilgrim fraternity to extend the “Vaikunta Dwara darshanam” for 10 days at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here is growing louder.

Pilgrims cutting across regional and linguistic barriers are expressing their support in favour of the proposal, which they say will help lakhs of devotees have the rare opportunity of passing through the celestial passage. They also draw parallels to the famous Sri Rangam temple of Lord Ranganatha in Tamil Nadu, where the Vaikunta dwaram is kept open for 10 days.

They point out that when the time-tested tradition of keeping open (of the passage) only on the day of Vaikunta Ekadasi was extended to the following day of Dwadasi during the initial years of this century, how could it be treated as a violation if it was extended by 10 days.

The Vaikunta Dwara darshanam, which in religious parlance is popular as ‘Uttara Dwara’ darshanam, is a dominant characteristic feature prominently observed at all major Sri Vaishnavite temples in the country.

Immense importance is attached to the Uttara Dwara darshanam generally observed on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi. Vast sentiments are attached to the festival as it is widely believed that one who passes through the dwaram on this Ekadasi day attains ‘salvation’.

It is for this reason that several of the leading Sri Vaishnavite temples, particularly in Southern India, deck up for the august festival in a big way.

Long queues

The narrow passage circumambulating the inner most sanctum sanctorum is tastefully decorated with varied hues of aromatic flowers and colourfully illuminated befitting the grand occasion. Serpentine darshan lines stretch over to four to five kilometres and it has always remained a challenge for the TTD in meeting the requirements — be it the supply of food, water, setting up of temporary sheds (to protect them from inclement climate) or extending of medical facilities to the crowd of such a magnitude.

Back to Agama panel

Meanwhile, the Agama advisory panel, which was seized of the issue, has already given its endorsement positively.

Not contended with the approval, the TTD which had distanced itself from the issue since the beginning, has again sent the file back to the Agama panel for its reconsideration and an in depth study given the volatile nature involved and the vast sentiments attached by multitude followers of Lord Venkateswara.