Demand for setting up KRMB office in Kurnool grows louder

Kurnool

16 August 2021 01:31 IST

People’s organisations oppose move to shift headquarters to Vizag

The demand for establishing the Krishna River Management Board headquarters in Kurnool city is gathering steam with several people’s organisations from the Rayalaseema region once again raising their voice for the same during the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

Describing the demand as the ‘most feasible and useful’ for the monitoring of the Krishna, the Tungabhadra, the Hagari and the Hundri rivers, organisations such as the Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) condemned the move to shift to the KRMB headquarters to Visakhapatnam, saying that the port city has no connection with the river basin.

‘Easy monitoring’

Setting up the headquarters in Kurnool will make it easy for the officials to track and monitor the water flow or other dynamics as this area is in the head reach. The first entry point of water of these rivers is in Kurnool district and its surrounding areas, the RSSS representatives argued, adding that proper supply of water to all regions is possible as the Srisailam Reservoir and Pothireddypadu distribution point are very close to Kurnool.

“Kurnool is the most convenient place for people from Telangana and Karnataka States to come and participate in the meetings of the KRMB,” they observed.

To resolve the disputes pertaining to water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh like that of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme, and that related the Rayalaseema ayacutdars, Kurnool would be the nearest place.

The proposed Jurala-Pakala, Palamuru lift scheme, Gundrevula Reservoir, checkdam are near the Raghavendra Mutt in Kurnool.

The State government must take this decision of establishing the KRMB office in Kurnool and communicate the same to the Centre so that future meetings of the KRMB are held in Kurnool, they said.