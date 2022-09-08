Demand for Pulasa fish continues despite price rise

Fish weighing 1.5 kg sold at Rs.14,000, says fishermen

Despite skyrocketing prices in the market, people are lining up outside shops to buy ‘Pulasa’, a variety of fish that is available from July to August every year.

“We purchased Pulasa fish, weighing about 1.5 kg, at ₹14,000,” says a fisherman, Rangababu. But for Pulasa, the most sought-after delicacy in restaurants during this season, people do not mind spending more. “Despite the exorbitant price, we will buy it and send it to our children and other family members,” says a woman Ratnamma of Kalidindi, a village in Eluru district.

The seasonal fish, also called as Hilsa and Ilisa(national fish of Bangladesh), is mostly available in West and East Godavari districts. Some fish lovers, who had been eagerly waiting for the availability of Pulasa, have already paid some amount in advance to the fishermen, says Sri Pavan of Gudivada.

“Preparing Pulasa dish is an art. Only those who are expert in preparing fish curries can bring out the authentic flavour of this dish. The amount invested, even if it’s too much, is all worth the taste,” says Mr. Pavan.

The dish has nutritional value too, he adds.“Pulasa is high in proteins, calcium, Omega 3 fatty acids and carbohydrates.

Venkanna, a fisherman, says that they find Pulasa variety of fish at Siddantam, Dowleswaram and Narsapuram. Some fishermen also go for fishing in Vasista, Vainateya and Gowtami rivers at different points. Those caught in Godavari at Dowleswaram or Narsapuram taste the best, the fisherman adds.

Due to heavy floods in Godavari this year, fishermen are continuing fishing in the river and its tributaries.

Officials from the APSRTC said that many customers were sending Pulasa fish curry through daily cargo services to their friends and family members in Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nellore and other cities.