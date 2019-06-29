Demand for new passports on the rise: Union Minister

The Ministry of External Affairs has been continuously expanding the network of Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in the country, and more than one crore passports are being issued per year by the 93 functional PSKs, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

Reviewing the functioning of the PSK here on Saturday, Mr. Muraleedharan said growing business opportunities were boosting the demand for new passports, and the Ministry was fully geared up to meet the demand by taking the services to every Parliamentary constituency.

Economic growth

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the last five years, Mr. Muraleedharan said India’s transition from a fragile economy in 2013 to a bright economic spot in the world with over 7% annual economic growth was a spectacular achievement.

“India is moving forward to become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years, and this is creating huge employment opportunities,” he added.