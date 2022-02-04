Demand for making Penukonda district headquarters grows louder

The Penukonda Paryataka Porata Committee members taking out a rally in Anantapur on Thursday.

ANANTAPUR

04 February 2022 00:36 IST

Porata Committee submits memorandum to Anantapur Collector

The demand for making Penukonda the headquarters of the newly notified Sri Sathya Sai district instead of Puttaparthi grew louder as the members of Penukonda Paryataka Porata Committee took out a massive vehicle rally from Penukonda to Anantapur on Thursday.

“Penukonda was the second capital of the Vijayanagara kingdom during Sri Krishnadevaraya’s rule and there is a dilapidated palace on the hillock in Penukonda and several edifices that remind of Krishnadeveraya,” said committee president Pratap Reddy, who led a team of non-political residents of the region to submit a memorandum to District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan on Thursday afternoon. Police allowed only a limited number of members of the committee to take out a rally in Anantapur and enter the Collector’s office.

Demanding that the new district be named after the Vijayanagar emperor, he said, “Giving the name of Sri Krishnadevaraya to the district will be honouring our ancestors and it will help us remember our roots,” he said, adding that for a modern-day district headquarters to function, there are adequate government buildings ready.

“There is 600 acres of government land available very close to Penukonda town, which will help the government not spend on acquiring land for the buildings in Puttaparthi,” said Mr. Pratap Reddy.

A 16-page brochure compiled by the committee explains why Penukonda fits the bill and outlines the infrastructure available, industries, highways, reservoirs, rivers, and forest assets. The leaders explained to the Collector how it was equidistant from all corners of the proposed district with good connectivity by rail, and road. Bengaluru airport is only 120 km from Penukonda, the brochure pointed out.

Balayya plans deeksha

Meanwhile, MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna arrived at Hindupur town to take up a ‘Mouna Deeksha’ (silent protest) on Friday, seeking Hinudpur as the new district headquarters. He is scheduled to meet the District Collector on Saturday to submit a representation on the issue.