Demand for making Markapur a district grows louder

‘YSRCP MLAs from the region should join the movement’

Protests were held across the western parts of Prakasam district on Thursday to press the demand for formation of a new district with Markapur as its headquarters.

The protesters under the banner of the Markapur District Sadana Samiti (MDSS) took out a huge procession in Giddalur town, demanding that a new district comprising the Assembly segments of Giddalur, Yerragondapalem, Darsi, Kanigiri and Markapur be carved out for speedier development of the region which has remained backward for more than five decades.

The formation of Prakasam district by clubbing together most backward parts in Kurnool, Nellore and Guntur districts has not yielded the desired results, the Samiti members alleged.

‘Unscientific division’

“People who have elected the YSR Congress Party leaders to the Assembly from the five segments will teach them a lesson if they continue to remain mute spectators to the unscientific division of Prakasam district,” said MDSS convenor Sk. Saida while addressing the protesters.

Education Minister A. Suresh and four other MLAs from the western region of Prakasam district should plunge into the movement if they cannot convince Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on this issue, he said.

“Giddalur, Markapur, Yerragondapalem and Kanigiri are 120 to 150 km away from Ongole, and cannot not be governed effectively from the present district headquarters. Hence, all the five Assembly segments in the western parts should be brought under one umbrella to facilitate decentralised administration,” said former Giddalur MLA M. Ashok Reddy.

Relay hunger strike

In Markapur, the protesters performed a yagna, seeking divine intervention for creation of Markapur district. Relay hunger strikes were also organised in among other places Cumbum and Kanigiri to press the demand.