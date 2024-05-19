GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demand for ECI probe into ‘malpractice’ in opening strongroom in Vizianagaram grows louder

The strongroom was opened in the presence of YSRCP MLA’s kin, while the candidates of other parties were kept in the dark, allege the opposition parties; YSRCP leader claims that he was present with the prior consent of officials

Updated - May 19, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 06:52 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
A video grab of the footage on the opening of the strongroom at the MRO office in the presence of YSRCP leaders on May 16. The footage was released by the TDP.

A video grab of the footage on the opening of the strongroom at the MRO office in the presence of YSRCP leaders on May 16. The footage was released by the TDP. | Photo Credit: File photo

The demand of the opposition parties for a probe into the alleged opening of the strongroom set up at the MRO’s office in Vizianagaram on May 16 in the presence of kin of the ruling YSRCP MLA and party Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president is growing louder amid the claim of the son-in-law of MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy’ that he was present there with the prior consent of the officials.

Independent candidate from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Meesala Geeta on May 19 (Sunday) appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order a probe into the incident. Alleging that she and the candidates of opposition parties were not intimated about the opening of the strongroom, Ms. Geeta said the presence of the YSRCP leaders with mobile phones there raised doubts.

“The revenue officials connived with the YSRCP leaders to tamper the postal ballot papers stored in the strongroom. The opening of the strongroom in the night and the presence of only YSRCP leaders there are highly deplorable. The ECI should order a probe into the issue,” Ms. Geeta said.

TDP MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and other leaders addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

TDP MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and other leaders addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: TDP Vizianagaram

Meanwhile, TDP MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu and MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju alleged that the officials concerned had failed to give them a “satisfactory reply over the alleged malpractice” at the strongroom.

“We have approached the officials several times on the issue, but to no avail,” Ms. Vijayalakshmi told the media here.

The officials concerned had informed only one Independent MP candidate about the segregation of postal ballots held at the Collector’s office at 3 p.m. on May 16, while the other candidates were “deliberately kept in the dark”, she said.

“The segregation of postal ballot was not done at the Collector’s office on May 16. Instead, the officials opened the strongroom set up the MRO’s office in a suspicious manner after 9 p.m. in the presence of Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy’s son-in-law Eswar Kaushik and MPP president Mamidi Appala Naidu. How can the officials allow them with their mobile phones? This calls for a high-level inquiry,” Ms. Vijayalakshmi alleged.

Mr. Kalisetti Appalanaidu alleged that the Returning Officers released “cooked-up documents to cover up their mistakes”.

However, Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy’s son-in-law Eswar Kaushik claimed that he was present at the MRO’s office strongroom with the “prior consent of the officials” to observe the shifting of postal ballots to the Collector’s office.

Refuting the allegations made by the opposition parties, he alleged that the TDP leaders, who were “doubtful of their victory in the elections were trying to show him in a poor light”.

“Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy sent me to the MRO’s office after obtaining written consent from the officials concerned as he was not present there. The issue was blown out of proportion. The TDP is dragging the issue,“ Mr. Kaushik said.

