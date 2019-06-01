Demand for creation of more districts gets louder

The demand for smaller districts in the State, on the lines of Telangana, is being put forth with much vigour by the political leaders.

TS example

The neighbouring State, which had 10 districts when it came into being, carved 21 more as per a new administrative reform, taking the total to 31. The aim was to facilitate easier administration.

Taking a leaf out of Telangana’s book, the new government in Andhra Pradesh may also consider creating smaller districts to ensure better administrative control and dispensation of welfare schemes, the leaders says.

There are 13 districts in the State now, and they can be divided into either 19, or even 25 to ensure that each Lok Sabha segment is made into a district.

‘It’s hassle-free’

The fact that the process of creation of more districts can be done without much hassle has prompted some senior political leaders to put up the demand. A mere G.O. is sufficient to divide the existing districts.

“I have been raising the issue for some time to ensure better delivery of welfare schemes and better administrative control through decentralisation of administration. For example, the entire load of delivery of welfare schemes in a large and unwieldy district like Guntur rests with the Collector. Though the TDP government came up with 108 welfare schemes, we could not successfully ground the schemes because the entire responsibility was on the Collector,” says MLC and Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad. The demand for creation of smaller districts was raised even before the bifurcation of the State.

In Guntur, senior leaders such as Kasu Krishna Reddy and J.D. Seelam had come up with proposals to set up Palnadu and Nallamala districts with Narsaraopet and Bapatla as their district headquarters.

Mr. Vara Prasad says a new district can be carved in Guntur with Gurazala as its headquarters.