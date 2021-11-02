Demand for crackers likely to go up this year

ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

02 November 2021 00:04 IST

With a relaxed atmosphere for some time in the State given the decline in the daily COVID-19 tally, retailers in Rayalaseema are vying with each other to buy crackers from wholesalers in anticipation of sales going up this year.

But, shortage of supply has come as a big disappointment for them. COVID-induced restrictions had stalled production of firecrackers at several units leaving little-to-no stocks with wholesalers. Some of them, who had leftover stocks from last year, are making most of the citation, said Mallikarjun, who was setting up a shop in Kurnool.

The retailers who had booked in advance will have some edge over the last-minute retailers. The number of stalls also might decrease on the ground, said Mallikarjun. The average price being quoted now was up by 30% compared to last year’s prices.

While Anantapur district alone has 454 license applications from retailers, authorities in Kurnool district have already issued 150 permissions and are expecting some more demand. The preparations are in full swing at the STBC College Kurnool for the sale of crackers from Monday and stalls have been erected behind KIMS Saveera Hospital for sale in Anantapur.

Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraraghava Reddy said 100 licenses had been issued in the city alone out of 454 received from all over the district. Divisional Fire Officer Aswath said that a demonstration was given to all the prospective and current license holders at the District Fire Office on how to construct the stalls and what to do in case of mishaps.

Kurnool District Fire Officer V. Sreenivas Reddy said that stalls were being built in a square, but some of them have been removed and they would be allowed in L Shape only so that even in case of an accident there was scope for people to run into the open. “None of them would be allowed to display crackers by opening boxes and all unsold ones have to be returned to the wholesalers,” he added. None would be allowed to stock them after November 4 at any other place.