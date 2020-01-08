Andhra Pradesh

Demand for capital in Prakasam grows

Prakasam District Youth Congress president Sripathi Satish on Wednesday embarked on an indefinite fast to press the demand for locating the State capital in Prakasam district.

The K.C. Sivaramakrishnan Committee constituted by the Union government had favoured location of the capital in the Donakaonda region, he argued. It was unfortunate that neither the previous government nor the present government heeded the suggestions of the committee, he said.

“Visakhapatnam, the proposed ‘Executive Capital’, is difficult to access for the people from Rayalaseema. Even the capitals of the neighbouring States are nearer than the port city. With Danakonda as the capital, this problem will not arise,” he said.

