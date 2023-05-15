Demand for AC buses increases as temperature soars in Andhra Pradesh

May 15, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The demand for air-conditioned buses of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and private travels has gone up due to the rise in temperatures across the State.

APSRTC, which runs AC buses on several routes within the State as well as to various destinations in other States, is witnessing a welcome rise in occupancy on its flagship routes.

APSRTC has a fleet of around 9,000 buses. Besides, the corporation has hired around 2,500 services from various sources. In all, the corporation is operating 325 AC buses to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and other destinations.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said the demand for AC buses was on the rise for the last few days.

“We are operating Indra, Amaravati, Garuda, Vennela, Metro Luxury, Vennela Economy and Night Rider AC buses. Occupancy Ratio (OR) in Indra stood at 86%, Garuda 79%, Amaravati 78%, Vennala 96%, Metro Luxury 98%, Night Rider 83% and Vennela Economy 81%,” Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said.

Chief Traffic Manager (CTM-Operations) G. Nagendra Prasad said the OR in AC buses was on the rise due to weddings and the high temperatures. Compared to March and April this year, demand for AC services has gone up by 20% in May, the CTM said.

Executive Director, Vijayawada Zone, Gidugu Venkateswara Rao said that tickets for AC services operating to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai were booked in advance for the next few days through advance reservation system.

“Besides, demand for AC buses plying to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Amalapuram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and other places is also good during the summer,” said Mr. Nagendra Prasad said.

Keeping in view the heavy demand for AC buses, the corporation is planning to run additional trips for the convenience of passengers, the CTM said.

“Due to severe heatwaves, we booked tickets to Bengaluru on Amaravati bus. Though the fare was high in AC buses, we opted for an AC bus for a comfortable journey,” a passenger P. Damodar said.

Meanwhile, private travels are also witnessing a rise in demand for AC buses.

