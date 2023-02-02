Deliver Vidya Kanuka kits to all schools in Andhra Pradesh by the end of current academic year, Jagan tells officials

February 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to take steps to deliver Vidya Kanuka kits pertaining to the next academic year to all the schools by the end of the current academic year, while expediting works on the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu.

At a review meeting on School Education on Thursday, the Chief Minister said there should be constant review and monitoring of the programmes implemented in the Education Department for ensuring quality and standards right from Vidya Kanuka kits to syllabus to basic infrastructure to ‘Gorumudda’ (mid-day meal). The paper used in the textbooks also should be of high quality, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be more seriousness in implementing the subject-teacher concept, while special steps should be taken to train the students in English to help them face global-level competitive examinations.

Teachers also should be trained in English, if necessary, by having tie-up with institutions such as Cambridge. It would be better if students were trained in English writing and reading right from Class III, he opined.

Digital learning

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to submit proposals on arranging digital learning methods for Intermediate students also on the lines of IFP display panels being provided to students of Classes VI and above and TV screens made available to students of classes below six.

Students should take education seriously once they enter Class VI and officials should guide them in this regard, he said, adding that IFP panels should be arranged as per the given schedule in all schools that have completed Nadu-Nedu first phase, besides distributing Byju’s content-loaded tabs to Class VIII students before the next academic year commences.

Distribution of tabs

When officials said that students of Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Chittoor districts had stood first, second and third in the use of tabs respectively, the Chief Minister told them to give feedback to the parents on the use of tabs by students.

Officials explained they would complete handing over of Vidya Kanuka Kits to all schools by the end of April and distributing them to students by the time schools were opened.

The officials further explained that 11 types of facilities were provided to 15,715 schools under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu for which auditing ha been completed. In all, 23,221 and 16,968 schools would get a facelift in the second and third phases respectively, they said.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana; Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy; Adviser (Education) A. Sambasiva Reddy; Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash; School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar; Commissioner (School Education- Infrastructure) K. Bhaskar; Commissioner (Intermediate Education) M.V. Seshagiri Babu; Mid-Day Meal Director Nidhi Meena; APEWIDC MD C.S. Diwan Reddy; and Nadu-Nedu Director (Technical) Manohar Reddy were among those present.