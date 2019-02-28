Delinking KK and KR lines from new rail zone opposed

The Uttarandhra Rakshana Vedika (URV) on Wednesday opposed the de-linking of the Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) and Koraput-Rayagada (KR) railway lines from the new South Coast zone announced with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.
Stating that the BJP should fulfil the promise made during the 2014 elections, URV president S.S. Shiva Sankar stated in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the zone was a long-time demand of the local people. The zone was guaranteed under Section 93 of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, he added. “Railway zone has been a long-pending demand of the people from the Visakhapatnam region. Without the KK and KR lines, it will not be viable,” he said. No division was ever bifurcated at the time of carving new zones.
