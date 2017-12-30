Delimitation of constituencies soon, says Kala Venkat Rao

TDP State president K. Kala Venkat Rao said the number of Assembly seats was likely to go up to 225 soon from 175 as the Centre was expected to take a decision on the delimitation as envisaged in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA). More aspirants could be accommodated into the party and justice would be done to those aspiring for MLA tickets, he said.

Addressing media persons after welcoming YSR Congress (YSRC) leaders from Kadapa and Srikakulam districts into the TDP along with its National President and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said there were indications from the Central government that the delimitation exercise was around the corner.

Confidence in leadership

He said filling party posts would become easy as the organisation expanded and attributed the large-scale migration of the YSRC cadres to the TDP to their confidence in the leadership of Mr. Naidu. He said the influx was showing no signs of abating even as Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to revive the sagging fortunes of his party by trying to strike a chord with the masses, and affirmed that the TDP’s graph was bound to rise no matter what the Opposition parties might do to tarnish its image.