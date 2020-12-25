Delicate surgery performed

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 December 2020 01:19 IST

A Dural Arterio Venous Fistula (DAVF) in the brain of a CRPF jawan was successfully treated at Medicover Hospitals here. Jelipigari Mallaiah(43), the CRPF jawan, was on duty at Jammu and Kashmir, when he suddenly lost his eyesight on March 8, 2020. He was diagnosed as having DAVF in the brain and was treated in Hyderabad, without any success.

Some DAVFs are life-threatening and may cause headaches, seizures and, if they rupture, cause strokes. DAVFs are abnormal connections between an artery and a vein in the tough covering over the brain or spinal cord (dura mater). Abnormal passageways between arteries and veins (arterio venous fistulas) may occur in the brain, spinal cord or other areas of your body.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mallaiah was flown to Hyderabad for diagnosis and treatment from Jammu and Kashmir. Later he was referred to Medicover Hospitals, Vizag, and got admitted under the supervision of Siba Shankar Dalai, Senior Consultant, Neuro vascular Intervention. He was treated for Dural AV Fistula in two stages — first stage on December 15 and second stage on December 17. His vision become normal within 24 hours of embolization and he also stopped having the recurring headaches. After being kept in observation he was discharged recently.

Dr. Dalai told the media here on Thursday that DAVF was a complex neuro vascular disorder, which presents with multiple brain symptoms. Embolization was the only way to treat DAVF. He gave full credit to the neurovascular team of the hospital for their contribution in making the complex surgery a success. Dr. Dalai also appreciated Mr. Mallaiah for his cooperation and faith in the team.