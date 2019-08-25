Delicate surgery performed

The ‘allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation’ has been performed successfully on a 13-year-old girl at Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute here recently.

The girl, hailing from Vangara mandal in Srikakulam district, had severe bleeding and fever. She was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, which requires bone marrow transplantation, Dr. Murali Krishna Voona, MD and Dr. Chandrasekhar Bendi, consultant hemato-oncologist and bone marrow transplant physician, told the media on Saturday.

Dr. Chandrasekhar said that her problem was diagnosed with the help of bone marrow examination and genetic analysis. In aplastic anemia, the bone marrow stops functioning leading to reduction in haemoglobin, platelets and white blood cells in the patient’s body. This would result in serious infection. In the girl’s case, the bone marrow was replaced with fat and the drop in platelets and WBC count resulted in bleeding and infection. HLA matching of her elder sister revealed that the blood of both the siblings was matching 100%. The blood from the don stem cells were drawn from her sister’s blood and transferred to the patient. The patient was normal and she could get back to her normal routine after a couple of weeks of rest at home.