Delicate surgery performed

Doctors of the Kurnool Government General Hospital performed a delicate surgery on a 78-year-old man ailing with ulcers in small intestine.

Though the chances of his survival were only 10%, doctors performed the procedure successfully in three hours.

Speaking with The Hindu, Shankar Sharma, head of the Gastroenterology Department, said the patient was admitted to the hospital on 22 May, and was operated on 10 days ago. “His condition was critical for the past 10 days. He is now stable and recovering,” he said.

Dr. Sharma explained the ulcers were identified through endoscopy and they tried to deal with them without a surgery, which would have left little chance of survival for the man.

After the failed non-invasive attempt, doctors decided to perform the surgery as his health was deteriorating. “At first, an anesthesiologist and surgeons ruled out a surgery, but we convinced them for it saying it was dangerous for the patient otherwise,” said Dr. Sharma.