Delicate surgery performed on toddler’s finger in Tirupati

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 13, 2022 02:35 IST

Amara Hospitals Managing Director Ramadevi Gourineni presenting the infant, whose amputated finger was replanted after a complicated surgery recently, before the media in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doctors at Amara Hospital in Tirupati recently performed a delicate surgery to attach the finger of a nine-month-old baby, which was cut off accidentally while he was playing.

The baby was reportedly playing with his two-year-old brother at their tailoring outlet in their home town of Piler, when his thumb came into contact with a pair of heavy metal scissors.

The boy was rushed to Amara Hospital in Tirupati where it took five hours for the team, led by Vasudeva Reddy, a hand and micro surgical expert at the hospital’s orthopaedic department, to replant the finger back in its position after a complicated procedure.

“It was quite a difficult task for our doctors to restore the tender finger, in view of the patient’s age,” the hospital’s Managing Director Ramadevi Gourineni explained to the media here on Wednesday.

