Andhra Pradesh

Delicate surgery performed on toddler’s finger in Tirupati

Amara Hospitals Managing Director Ramadevi Gourineni presenting the infant, whose amputated finger was replanted after a complicated surgery recently, before the media in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Amara Hospitals Managing Director Ramadevi Gourineni presenting the infant, whose amputated finger was replanted after a complicated surgery recently, before the media in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doctors at Amara Hospital in Tirupati recently performed a delicate surgery to attach the finger of a nine-month-old baby, which was cut off accidentally while he was playing.

The baby was reportedly playing with his two-year-old brother at their tailoring outlet in their home town of Piler, when his thumb came into contact with a pair of heavy metal scissors.

The boy was rushed to Amara Hospital in Tirupati where it took five hours for the team, led by Vasudeva Reddy, a hand and micro surgical expert at the hospital’s orthopaedic department, to replant the finger back in its position after a complicated procedure.

“It was quite a difficult task for our doctors to restore the tender finger, in view of the patient’s age,” the hospital’s Managing Director Ramadevi Gourineni explained to the media here on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 6:39:48 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/delicate-surgery-performed-on-toddlers-finger-in-tirupati/article66000576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY