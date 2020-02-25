Delicate surgery performed on a 4-year-old girl at Government General Hospital

A four-year-old girl, who swallowed a needle, was saved from a potential dangerous situation after doctors at Government General Hospital successfully removed the needle using endoscopy here.

Four year old, Sheema, accidentally swallowed a needle while playing at her home on Tuesday afternoon. Her parents, Mohammad Ubedullah and Nazia, were panicked and brought her to the GGH, Guntur.

A team of doctors, led by gastroenterologist Kavitha, performed the surgery and removed the needle from her body.

GGH Superintendent Babulal told reporters that the surgery had again proved that doctors at the GGH have been working with passion and with a mission to serve the poor. He congratulated the team of doctors for performing the surgery.

Dr. Kavitha said that such cases are rare and cautioned parents against keeping such things within the reach of children.

Regional Medical Officer Satish, Venkata Ramana and administrator Praveen were present.