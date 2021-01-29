Delicate cardiac surgery performed on youth

He sustained a blunt cardiac rupture in a road accident

A rare cardiac surgery has been performed on a 20-year-old engineering student who sustained a blunt injury to his anterior chest in a road accident, at the Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital here.

A team of doctors led by Dr. G. Sudheer told the media that the patient was brought to the trauma care centre with hypotension and reduced heart rate. A quick scan of the chest and abdomen showed blood clots around his heart.

The doctors removed blood clots. Later, they identified 2-inch tear in the heart and the same was repaired. “Now, the patient is doing well. A few patients survive post-cardiac tears. A literature review between 1957 to 2017 revealed that there were only 16 patients surviving after sustaining a blunt cardiac rupture in past 60 years,” said Dr. Sudheer.