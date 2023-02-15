Delhi SCERT team visiting schools in A.P. to study education reforms

February 15, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A 60-member delegation from State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi is visiting parts of the State to study and evaluate the several schemes introduced by the government as part of educational reforms.

Of them, a 28-member team visited a few schools in Vijayawada and in the Krishna district in the last two days under the guidance of Andhra Pradesh SCERT Director B. Pratap Reddy, who welcomed them and explained to them about the benefits of the main programmes like Jagananna Gorumudda, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, digital classrooms, Amma Vodi, Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu, and initiatives like printing of bilingual textbooks to help the students make a smooth transition from Telugu to English as a medium of instruction.

Students performed programmes at Penamaluru and Nidamanuru schools. The Delhi team members also interacted with the SCERT faculty asking them about their teaching methods.

At the Samagra Shiksha office, a presentation was made under the guidance of the Assistant State Project Officer Srinivasulu Reddy on the World Bank-funded ‘Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation’ (SALT) project under which various initiatives have been launched.

The delegates, led by Mridula Bharadwaj of SCERT, Delhi, appreciated the series of reforms brought in by the State government.

The team members praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Principal Secretary, School Education Praveen Prakash and Commissioner, S. Suresh Kumar for their collective efforts to make provide a facelift to the education system in the State.

SCERT faculty S. Satish, Hema Prasad and Satish Reddy coordinated the presentation and other activities.