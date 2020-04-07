Delhi returnees’ contact tracing begins in Kurnool

The Kurnool district administration began a massive task of identifying the first and second contacts of all the 74 COVID-19 positive persons and on Tuesday night, District Collector G. Veerapandian appealed to the religious heads of the community to provide them with the information so that they also could be screened.

While expressing happiness at the way everyone cooperated in sending the suspected persons to quarantine, Mr. Veerapandian said all the first contacts of the positive persons also need to be put under either home quarantine or at a government-run facility. The community leaders also assured the officials of all the cooperation.

During the last two days out of total the number of 74 positive cases, 19 were from Kurnool, 18 Nandyal, 4 Atmakur, Nandikotkur and Kodumur 3 each, 5 in Nandyal Rural, 4 each in Panyam and Banaganapalli.

Meanwhile, no new positive cases were reported in Kurnool or Anantapur districts on Tuesday. Results of another 149 samples sent from Anantapur district are yet to be announced. Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu visited the Super Speciality Hospital and reviewed the health of people in quarantine facilities.