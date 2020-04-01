Delhi returnee dies; tests negative for COVID-19

A 60-year-old person, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi died at the Government General Hospital(GGH) here on Wednesday.

The doctors said he was also tested for COVID-19 on March 27, but it came out to be negative. Detailing the cause of death, they said it was due to acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD) with hemiplegia and a condition of diabetes and hypertension.

District Collector G. Veerapandian has warned people against spreading any misinformation or rumours regarding this death and said that criminal action would be initiated against people doing so under the National Disaster Management Act(NDMA) and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.