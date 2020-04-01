Delhi returnee dies; tests negative for COVID-19

A 60-year-old person, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi died at the Government General Hospital(GGH) here on Wednesday.
The doctors said he was also tested for COVID-19 on March 27, but it came out to be negative. Detailing the cause of death, they said it was due to acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD) with hemiplegia and a condition of diabetes and hypertension.
District Collector G. Veerapandian has warned people against spreading any misinformation or rumours regarding this death and said that criminal action would be initiated against people doing so under the National Disaster Management Act(NDMA) and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.