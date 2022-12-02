Delhi liquor scam: YSR Cong. MP Magunta sees ‘conspiracy’ as his name figures in ED remand report 

December 02, 2022 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - ONGOLE

YSRCP MP denies involvement in liquor business in the national capital

S. Murali

YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasula Reddy has alleged a ‘‘conspiracy’‘ by his business rivals from the north as his name figured in the remand report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the Delhi liquor scam case in connection with the arrest of one Amit Arora.

‘‘I came to know through my consultants that my name has been dragged into by a north-based liquor businessman. I have no knowledge of who this Arora is. Truth will come out on completion of the ongoing probe,’‘ he told the media, as his name as also that of his son M. Raghava Reddy also figured in the remand report.

The MP, who is into liquor business in south India for several decades, denied his involvement or that of his family members in liquor business in the national capital.

It may be recalled that the ED officials had conducted simultaneous raids on his premises in Delhi, Chennai and Nellore in September as part of the probe into the Delhi liquor scam case.

