  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights | Japan vs Spain; Costa Rica vs Germany

Delhi liquor scam: YSR Cong. MP Magunta sees ‘conspiracy’ as his name figures in ED remand report 

YSRCP MP denies involvement in liquor business in the national capital

December 02, 2022 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali

YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasula Reddy has alleged a ‘‘conspiracy’‘ by his business rivals from the north as his name figured in the remand report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the Delhi liquor scam case in connection with the arrest of one Amit Arora.

‘‘I came to know through my consultants that my name has been dragged into by a north-based liquor businessman. I have no knowledge of who this Arora is. Truth will come out on completion of the ongoing probe,’‘ he told the media, as his name as also that of his son M. Raghava Reddy also figured in the remand report.

The MP, who is into liquor business in south India for several decades, denied his involvement or that of his family members in liquor business in the national capital.

It may be recalled that the ED officials had conducted simultaneous raids on his premises in Delhi, Chennai and Nellore in September as part of the probe into the Delhi liquor scam case.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.