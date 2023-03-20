ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi liquor policy scam: ED asks Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to appear before it today

March 20, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

This comes after the MP failed to appear before ED on March 18 (Saturday). He had said that he was preoccupied with the medical treatment for his brother’s son and offered to appear before the agency on a fresh date. He also promised to cooperate with ED.

ED had summoned the MP for interrogation in the wake of statements made by some of the accused in the case, including Sameer Mahendru and Arun Pillai. His son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, has already been taken into custody by ED in connection with the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US