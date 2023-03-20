Delhi liquor policy scam: ED asks Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to appear before it today

March 20, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to appear before it on Tuesday in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

This comes after the MP failed to appear before ED on March 18 (Saturday). He had said that he was preoccupied with the medical treatment for his brother’s son and offered to appear before the agency on a fresh date. He also promised to cooperate with ED.

ED had summoned the MP for interrogation in the wake of statements made by some of the accused in the case, including Sameer Mahendru and Arun Pillai. His son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, has already been taken into custody by ED in connection with the case.

