Delhi HC rejects petition seeking de-recognition of YSRCP

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected Anna YSR Congress' petition seeking withdrawal of the status of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) as a “recognised party” and to de-register it for using the ‘YSR Congress Party’ abbreviation.

The YSR Congress Party is currently the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Anna YSR Congress, which claims to be a registered political party formed in September 2015 in Andhra Pradesh, in its petition had said it was aggrieved by the “illegal and unlawful appropriation and unauthorised usage” of the ‘YSR Congress Party’ abbreviation in YSR Congress Party’s letterheads, campaign material and other collaterals of party administration.

Anna YSR Congress claimed that the Election Commission had in September 2010 issued clear instruction to the YSR Congress Party barring it from adopting the abbreviation “YSR Congress Party” as its party name.

Further details of the judgment are awaited.