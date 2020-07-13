Delhi HC issues notices to EC, Jagan’s party on use of name

VIJAYAWADA

Petitioner says the ruling party cannot use the name in abbreviated form

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (the party founded by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) upon hearing a writ petition filed by Anna YSR Congress Party president S. Mahabub Basha for de-recognition of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh under Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order of 1968.

Justice Jayant Nath posted the next hearing to September 3, by which time the respondents have to submit their replies.

In his petition, Mr. Basha argued that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party (2nd respondent) was obliged as per the ECI (first respondent)’s directions to use the name ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’ and not its abbreviated form ‘YSR Congress Party’, which is an integral part of the name ‘Anna YSR Congress Party’.

‘Wilful disobedience’

The petitioner contended that the second respondent was guilty of wilful disobedience of the ECI’s directions, which was aggravated by the fact that it (2nd respondent)’s application for the right to use the abbreviation ‘YSR Congress’ was rejected in the past.

Mr. Basha further stated that the second respondent had been selectively representing itself as ‘Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’ in all its filings and communications before the ECI, but blatantly doing the opposite in general elections and political documents such as the show-cause notice issued to Narasapuram Lok Sabha member K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju in the name of the ‘YSR Congress Party’.

Mr. Basha was represented by senior advocates Meenakshi Arora and Vipin Nair.

It may be noted that Mr. Ramakrishna Raju earlier had filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the validity of the letterhead on which Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy served a show-cause notice on him for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

The ECI, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress, Anna YSR Congress and Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy were the respondents in the petition which Mr. Ramakrishna Raju filed in the High Court.