Delhi Deputy CM praises education reforms in A.P.

17 January 2021 23:26 IST

Political will is key to usher in change, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi, has said political will is key to usher in change and the Andhra Pradesh government has shown it to bring revolutionary changes in the education sector.

Speaking at an educational conference organised remotely by the Department of Education, Delhi, on Sunday, Mr. Sisodia expressed willingness to send his team to the State to study the AP model of education system. “When teams from other States visit Delhi to study our education model, I try to see the driving force behind them, whether it is mere curiosity and more than that. When I met the team from Andhra Pradesh, I could sense the political will to transform the sector,” he said and went on to explain that Delhi and Andhra Pradesh had been working together, learning and sharing ideas. “When two Ministers from two different States work together to solve some similar and some unique challenges, the model that emerges will help the education system in the country,” he said.

State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh appreciated Mr. Sisodia for creating a platform through the conference to share the best practices being followed by various States in the education sector. He said the common goal was to address the challenges of accessibility, affordability, quality, equity and accountability to usher in a paradigm shift in the education ecosystem.

Mr. Suresh said much before the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 was rolled out in July, AP had appointed an Educational Reforms Committee and implemented its recommendations, most of which were in line with the NEP.

The State constituted two statutory bodies -- AP Regulatory and Monitoring Commission for School Education and Higher Education, tasked with finalising fee structure and other key aspects like infrastructure facility, uniformity and pedagogy.

“We also created planning boards to design a uniform curriculum and roped in experts, including administrators, academicians and policy-makers from across the country,” he said, stating that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government put in place structural reforms in the last 19 months to streamline the regulatory and monitory mechanism, which had started giving good result.

Welfare schemes

Referring to welfare schemes like Amma Vodi and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, he said teachers, parents and children were motivated to come into the education fold by incentivising them. “The Chief Minister, during his padayatra, had realised that poverty was preventing a major chunk of the children from going to schools and so he made ‘education for all his priority,” he said.

The Minister said education, along with agriculture and medical and health were the priority areas of the government. “The fact that 16% to 18% of the total budget is being allocated to the Education Department speaks of our commitment to improve the existing scenario,” he said.