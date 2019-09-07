Delegations from Japan, Europe visit IISER

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER - Tirupati) received two delegations at its campus here on Friday, one from University of Osaka and another from the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

IISER Director Prof. K.N. Ganesh received the delegations and held several rounds of discussions. He offered different mechanisms available for joint research cooperation in the area of science to nurture a long-lasting cooperation.

Academic fellowships for undergraduates and masters students (Erasmus+, Raman Chaprak and Eiffel programme) to pursue Ph.D. in Europe were also discussed. This is in addition to the recently-inked pact between IISER Tirupati, which is in its fifth academic year, and Ecole Normale Superieure (ENS) Group of Institutions in France to foster joint research and academic programmes, exchange of students and initiate co-directed doctoral thesis.

IISER scientists will also be able to avail mobility funds to pursue research collaboration in Osaka through the ‘Sakura Exchange Program’. Doctoral fellowships running for five years and three years in applied chemistry at the University of Osaka will now be available for students passing out of IISERs through an MoU.

This development is significant for final year students, who will be graduating with a BS-MS dual degree in May 2020, as higher education in Japan would be sought-after.

Professors Hidehiro Sakurai from University of Osaka, Tania Freiderichs from European Union, Srini Kaveri and Vivek Dham were part of the delegation.