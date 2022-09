Haj pilgrims handing over the holy Zamzam water to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A delegation of Haj returnees called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday. The delegation, comprising Haj Committee Chairman, members and MLCs, handed over the holy Zamzam water to the Chief Minister and discussed issues related to minorities.

Haj Committee Chairman B.S. Ghouse Lajam, members Munir Basha, Imran, Ibadulla, Khadar, Mufti Basat and MLCs Ruhullah, and Ishaq Basha were among those who met the Chief Minister.