ADVERTISEMENT

Delegation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers seeks fixed power charges for five years

December 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Representatives submit memorandum to Union Finance Minister on various issues

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A delegation of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) comprising its president P. Bhaskara Rao and directors T. Parthasarathy, V. Sambasiva Rao, Radhika and Aparna met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum related to various issues. 

While thanking Ms. Sitharaman for extending the pre and post shipment credit subsidy scheme till June 24, 2024 with an outlay of ₹2,500 crore, the AP Chambers’ representatives requested her to consider increasing the time limit for making repayments under the COVID Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme from three to six years, introduce certain reforms in the power sector and bring it under the GST regime and align MGNREGS with agriculture and rural industries to avoid its misuse.

Besides, they impressed on the Union Minister the need to have fixed power charges for five years, especially for the energy-intensive industries like ferro-alloy units, that would enable them to plan the cost of production, and informed her how free power to various segments was adversely impacting the industries. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US