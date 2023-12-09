Delegation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers seeks fixed power charges for five years

December 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) comprising its president P. Bhaskara Rao and directors T. Parthasarathy, V. Sambasiva Rao, Radhika and Aparna met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum related to various issues.

While thanking Ms. Sitharaman for extending the pre and post shipment credit subsidy scheme till June 24, 2024 with an outlay of ₹2,500 crore, the AP Chambers’ representatives requested her to consider increasing the time limit for making repayments under the COVID Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme from three to six years, introduce certain reforms in the power sector and bring it under the GST regime and align MGNREGS with agriculture and rural industries to avoid its misuse.

Besides, they impressed on the Union Minister the need to have fixed power charges for five years, especially for the energy-intensive industries like ferro-alloy units, that would enable them to plan the cost of production, and informed her how free power to various segments was adversely impacting the industries.

