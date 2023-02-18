Delegation from Nigeria visits schools in Andhra Pradesh

February 18, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A government delegation from the state of Kaduna in Nigeria visited several schools in NTR district between February 15 and 17. The delegation was here to understand Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) interventions in India and learn the best practices.

They assessed the Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) programme, which is currently being implemented in over 35,000 schools across Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with Pratham Education Foundation to improve student-learning levels.

The 19-member delegation included state-level and federal-level officers of Nigeria and was led by Dr. Christy Ayi Alademerin, Permanent Member of the Human Resources of Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of School Education Suresh Kumar met the delegation on Friday and briefed them on the various education initiatives taken up by the state government to improve the quality of education. The delegation members also shared their experiences of conducting a TaRL intervention in the Kaduna state of Nigeria.

Schools visited

The team visited Chandragudem MPPS in Mylavaram mandal of NTR district; Velturu MPPS in G. Kondur mandal; Koduru ZP High School in Venkatapuram mandal; Parishad School in Vijayawada Rural; MPPS in Ibrahimpatnam Tummalapalem; and Iluru MPPS in Totlavallur mandal of Krishna district. Assistant state project director of Samagra Shiksha K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy and other officers were present.