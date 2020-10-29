D.El.Ed first-year exams from Nov. 5

VIJAYAWADA

00:53 IST

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) first year (2018-20 batch) examinations are scheduled to be held from November 5 to 11.

In a statement on Tuesday, Director of Government Examinations A. Subba Reddy said the exams would be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and that the candidates can download the hall tickets from the website www.bseap.org and attend the exam directly. The hall ticket can be dowloaded by logging into the website and selecting the district, college name, candidate’s name and the stream respectively.

On November 5, the candidates will write Paper-I on ‘Çhildhood, Child Development and Learning’, Paper-II on November 6 (Society, Education and Curriculum), Paper-III on on November 7 (Early Childhood Care and Education or ECCE), Paper-IV on November 9 (Pedagogy of Mother Tongue, Telugu/Urdu/Tamil at primary level), Paper-V on November 10 (Pedagogy of Mathematics at Primary Level), and Paper-VI on November 11 (Pedagogy Across Curriculum and ICT Integration).