D.El.Ed first semester examinations in May

VIJAYAWADA

18 March 2021 01:05 IST

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) first year first semester examinations for the 2019-21 batch will be conducted in May.

In a statement on Wednesday, Director of Government Examinations A. Subba Reddy said April 1 is the last date for the remittance of exam fee by candidates to the Principals concerned without late fee. The principals should remit the exam fee latest by April 3. The last date for submission of nominal rolls in the office of the DEO concerned is April 12 and submission of the NRs by the DEO in the GDE office should be done by April 15.

With a late fee of ₹50, the candidates can remit the exam fee to the principals concerned till April 8, while the last date for remittance of exam fee by the principals is April 9, submission of NRs in the DEO office by April 12 and submission of NRs by the DEO by April 15.

The web link to upload applications online will be available from March 24. The examination fee for regular candidates is ₹150 and it has to be remitted separately for regular candidates through the payment gateway which will appear in the process of filling of web application form by the college principals, said Mr. Subba Reddy.