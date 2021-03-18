D.El.Ed first semester examinations in May

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) first year first semester examinations for the 2019-21 batch will be conducted in May.
In a statement on Wednesday, Director of Government Examinations A. Subba Reddy said April 1 is the last date for the remittance of exam fee by candidates to the Principals concerned without late fee. The principals should remit the exam fee latest by April 3. The last date for submission of nominal rolls in the office of the DEO concerned is April 12 and submission of the NRs by the DEO in the GDE office should be done by April 15.
With a late fee of ₹50, the candidates can remit the exam fee to the principals concerned till April 8, while the last date for remittance of exam fee by the principals is April 9, submission of NRs in the DEO office by April 12 and submission of NRs by the DEO by April 15.
The web link to upload applications online will be available from March 24. The examination fee for regular candidates is ₹150 and it has to be remitted separately for regular candidates through the payment gateway which will appear in the process of filling of web application form by the college principals, said Mr. Subba Reddy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath