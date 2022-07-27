Delay in treatment for Hepatitis B and C may lead to liver cancer, say doctors

Senior physician K. Taraka Ravi Kiran addressing the media on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

July 27, 2022 19:52 IST

‘Jaundice, dark urine, fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain and weight loss are the major symptoms for hepatitis’

Delay in treatment for Hepatitis B and C may lead to liver cancer and other chronic diseases, according to senior doctors. On the eve of World Hepatitis Day to be observed on July 28, Tirumala- Medicover hospital organised an awareness programme for doctors, medical staff and patients on Wednesday in Vizianagaram. Surgical Gastroenterologist of the hospital Ch. Sravan Kumar said that jaundice, dark urine, fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain and weight loss were the major symptoms for hepatitis.

He said mild hepatitis could be cured with medicines but others suffering from the disease severely should take extra precautions under the supervision of medical experts. Senior physician K. Taraka Ravi Kiran said that children up to 18 years should be vaccinated against hepatitis and middle-aged persons who were previously vaccinated should opt for booster doses.

According to both doctors, around 500 million people are victims of Hepatitis B and C and 1.5 million people are dying with this chronic disease. The Hepatitis day is observed on July 28 every year to mark the birth anniversary of American physician Barauch Blumberg (July 28, 1925–April 5, 2011) who won Nobel prize in the Year 1976 for his studies and discovery of Hepatitis B virus.

In a press release, management of GEMS Hospital of Ragolu, Srikakulam, said tht patients would be provided free consultation facility on Thursday on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day. The hospital said that the patients who had gastro and liver problems could meet medical experts and get proper advice.